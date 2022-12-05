WATCH: Jordan Henderson tells fan that Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham WON'T be joining Real Madrid next summer

Jordan Henderson has jokingly ruled out a Real Madrid move for long-term Liverpool target Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham linked with Liverpool and Madrid

England's Reds stars close during World Cup

Liverpool skipper seemingly shuts down Madrid link

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old was asked to join Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu on an Instagram Live only for Henderson, who happened to be with Bellingham at the time, swatting the idea down.

Hendo tells a Real Madrid fan straight up that he’s not having Bellingham going to Madrid 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SMtWFCREuI — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) December 5, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Liverpool-Bellingham links have only intensifying during the World Cup with relationships between the midfielder and two Liverpool players, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Henderson, seemingly flourishing. The Reds' number 66 has already been dubbed "agent Trent" by Liverpool fans online after posting a photo with the Dortmund midfielder out and about in Qatar.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Even former Liverpool stars seem to be willing the move, that would cost well upwards of £100m, into existence with Brighton's Adam Lallana posting a picture of Henderson and Bellingham on his personal Instagram account.

WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? After scoring the opener against Senegal in the round of 16, he may well be given a starting berth once again when the Three Lions take on France in the quarter-final on Saturday.