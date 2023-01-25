Harry Kane guaranteed Premier League title if he joins Man Utd - Saha

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is guaranteed to win the Premier League title if he joins Manchester United, according to Louis Saha.

Saha urged Kane to join Man Utd

Guarantees him a Premier League win

Backed Kane to score 25-30 goals

WHAT HAPPENED? With just 18 months remaining on Kane's contract with Tottenham there has been plenty of speculation about his future, with Manchester United reportedly top of his list of suitors. United are expected to launch a big-money bid for the striker in the summer, with Wout Weghorst's loan arrangement from Burnley not including a buy option. Saha believes that Kane is the perfect fit for the Red Devils and says the England international will finally get his hands on some silverware if he heads to Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If Harry Kane goes to Manchester United, then I can guarantee that he’s going to win the Premier League," The former United frontman has told Betfred. "You can’t ask for much more as he knows the Premier League and he’s scored so many goals for Tottenham and the national team.

"With Manchester United’s current set-up and their approach to games tactically, then having a forward that can come into that team and score you 25 goals a season will be the last piece of the puzzle. You need somebody who can do the big job and the big job is to score 25 to 30 goals.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has remained loyal to Spurs through the peak years of his career, but has no major silverware to show for his remarkable goalscoring exploits. Speaking on his future earlier this week, the forward admitted that he is not yet in contract extension talks with Tottenham but remains focused on finishing the season strongly.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Kane will hope to get on the scoresheet when Tottenham face Championship side Preston on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth-round. That fixture is set to be followed by a clash with Manchester City in the Premier League on February 5.