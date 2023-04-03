Graham Potter REJECTS Leicester approach in wake of Chelsea sacking as he plans time off

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter will not replace Brendan Rodgers at Leicester as he wants to take a break after his Stamford Bridge exit.

Leicester searching for new manager

Have made Potter approach

Former Chelsea boss not interested

WHAT HAPPENED? Leicester have seen an approach for Potter fail in the wake of his departure from Chelsea. The Foxes are searching for a replacement for Rodgers and have made contact with Potter's representatives, according to talkSPORT. However, Potter will not be heading to the King Power Stadium and plans on taking a break from football instead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter has lost his job at Chelsea after less than seven months at the club. Players had reportedly become angry at the manager's selection decisions and felt Potter was "out of his depth". Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino are just two of the names in the frame to replace Potter at Stamford Bridge.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Leicester will now have to look elsewhere after being turned down by Potter. The Foxes have announced that first-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take charge of the team until a successor is appointed.

DID YOU KNOW? Potter's Chelsea sacking is the 13th managerial departure of the season in the Premier League, now three more in-season departures than in any previous campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea play their first game since Potter's exit on Tuesday against Liverpool, while Leicester face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday.