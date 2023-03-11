Still no breakthrough for Gio Reyna: USMNT star again relegated to late substitute duty as Dortmund drop title race points against Schalke

Gio Reyna was once again not in Borussia Dortmund's starting XI despite a series of injuries in the attack, although he did come on as a late sub.

Reyna benched yet again

Had played 85 minutes in Champions League

Just one start in 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna was once again named among the substitutes for Dortmund's Bundesliga clash with Schalke, having started just once since the return of club soccer after the World Cup. Reyna played 85 minutes in Dortmund's Champions League loss to Chelsea, having replaced Julian Brandt after the German's injury in the early going.

Reyna did, however, come on in the 80th minute Saturday to replace Donyell Malen as Dortmund looked for a spark in a game that ultimately ended 2-2. Dortmund squandered the lead twice, with Nico Schotterbeck and Raphael Guerreiro goals cancelled out by Marius Bulter and Kenan Karaman.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Brandt and Marco Reus were out of action due to injury, but Dortmund boss Edin Terzic has once again left Reyna on the bench. Instead, he turned to Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Sebastian Haller and Malen to start in the attack.

Terzic recently called for Reyna to be patient after overcoming his injury issues as the club is desperate to avoid another setback.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Dortmund remained second in the Bundesliga despite Saturday's result, although they now sit two points behind Bayern Munich. Next week, they'll face Cologne in their final match before the international break, when the USMNT will face Grenada and El Salvador.