Genk’s Onuachu completes Nigeria squad for Cameroon game

The towering striker is the last player to join up with the team as coach Gernot Rohr now has a full assembly of his squad for training

Genk striker Paul Onuachu has arrived at Nigeria’s camp ahead of Friday’s international friendly against Cameroon.

The 26-year-old is the last of the invited players to arrive at the Super Eagles’ base in Austria as Gernot Rohr now has his players available for training.

Update! Onuachu has arrived. 20 players in camp now. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 2, 2021

In the absence of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Crotone star Simeon Nwankwo due to injury problems, Onuachu is expected to lead the three-time African champions’ attack against the Indomitable Lions.

In the just-concluded league campaign, the former Midtjylland man was in blistering form for John van den Brom’s Smurfs, helping them to finish as runners-up in the Belgian top-flight behind winners Club Brugge.

For his contributions, he found the net on 35 occasions in all competitions this season, amid other impressive displays.

Onuachu’s eye-catching performances saw him named the 2020-21 Belgian League Player of the Year and winner of the Golden Boot diadem.

With his presence in the camp, Rohr now boasts of 20 players in his squad for the showdown against the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations hosts.

Others in camp include captain Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Francis Uzoho, John Noble, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Shehu Abdullahi and Leicester City duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The rest are Chidozie Awaziem, Jamilu Collins, Peter Etebo, Valentine Ozornwafor, Abraham Marcus, Anayo Iwuala, Terem Moffi, Peter Olayinka and Samson Tijani.

Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi, West Bromwich Albion’s Semi Ajayi, Fulham’s Ola Aina, Benfica’s Tyronne Ebuehi and Hoffenheim’s Kevin Akpoguma all pulled out of the match due to injury worries.

Despite the size of his squad, the German tactician claimed the double-header would help his team gel for September’s World Cup qualification games against Liberia and Cape Verde.

“You see that so many players are not here for this test match. It's an opportunity to try other players, to see new faces and then have the chance to something,” Rohr was quoted by Nigeria Football Federation media.

“It is also important to prepare well for the World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde. So, we must use this opportunity to be ready and have a good competition in the team.”