Gabriel Jesus insists he's ready to play 70 games for Arsenal this season: 'I have a strong character now'

Arsenal's number nine Gabriel Jesus has said he is ready to play upwards of 70 games this season as he and his team hunt for silverware.

Jesus wants to play as many games as possible

Has already played 14 games in all competitions

However, has never started more than 22 PL games in a season

WHAT HAPPENED? Jesus has made a scintillating start to his career at Emirates Stadium since arriving from Manchester City. The Brazilian has five goals and five assists to his name already in 2022-23, and has suggested he is ready to play as many games as needed to help Mikel Arteta's side fight for trophies on domestic and European fronts this season.

WHAT HE SAID: When asked if playing 70 games may be too much for him, Jesus told The Times: "Of course not, because I’m doing good recovery after the games – eating better, sleeping better, enjoying the life in the Arsenal t-shirt a lot. So I’m ready to play 50, 60, 70 games per season. I’m ready.”

He added on his changed mentality at Arsenal: ''I don’t get a lot of frustration anymore. Honestly, if I come here to talk with you guys I’ll be myself. If I am performing good, I am going to tell you good things. When (I’m) not, why lie? Before I got frustrated so easily. Now no. I have a strong character now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The proof of Jesus' readiness will come on the pitch. The striker has never started more than 22 games in a Premier League season before but has already played 14 times for Arsenal across all competitions this season.

IN A PHOTO: Arsenal fans are hoping they'll be seeing this celebration more this season - especially if Jesus wants to play 70 games!

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL & JESUS? Arsenal face PSV on Thursday night knowing a point secures first place in their Europa League group. The Premier League leaders will then host Nottingham Forest hoping they can keep momentum up after a slightly underwhelming draw against Southampton.