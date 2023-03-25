Even France goalkeeper Mike Maignan hates the Emi Martinez-inspired rule change for penalties

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan mocked the recent changes to how goalkeepers can act during penalties.

WHAT HAPPENED? The International Football Association Board (IFAB) announced that goalkeepers will not be allowed to delay the taking of a penalty and cannot touch the crossbar or posts to prevent them from distracting the spot-kick takers.

WHAT THEY SAID: AC Milan stopper Maignan is apparently not happy with the changes, as he took to Twitter to ridicule the rules. He wrote sarcastically: "New IFAB penalty rules 2026: Goalkeepers must have their backs to the shot. If the penalty is saved, the opposition gets an indirect freekick."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Meant to reduce taunting and the distraction of shot-takers, the change to the rules come after Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's polarising antics to distract France players during the penalty shootout in the World Cup final last year as the South American nation went on to win the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAIGNAN? The goalkeeper, who saved a penalty in France's 4-0 win against Netherlands on Friday, will be in action again on March 27 when Les Bleus take on Ireland in their second Euro 2024 qualifying game.