FIFA's The Best 2019: How does voting for work for awards?

This year's awards will take place in September, with Virgil van Dijk again a favourite to pip Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the top prize

and midfielder Luka Modric beat out Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah to win The Best Men's Award last year, denying the international three wins in a row.

Didier Deschamps scooped up The Best Men's Goalkeeper award, while Marta won The Best Women's Player award.

With this year's The Best FIFA Awards taking place at the Teatro all Scala in Milan, Italy on September 23 , here's what you need to know about how voting works for this year's awards, and who the nominees are.

How does voting work for the FIFA Best Awards?

Fans had the opportunity to cast their votes for the Best FIFA Men's Player, Best FIFA Women's Player, Best FIFA Men's Coach and Best FIFA Women's Coach awards earlier this summer.

Fan votes count for 25 per cent of the final vote, with FIFA's selection committee finalising the decisions.

The remaining 75 per cent of the votes will be distributed evenly between the national coaches of FIFA Member Associations, their team captains as well as a select group of football journalists from those countries.

The selection panel to shortlist the initial Best Men's Player and Best Men's Coach awards will include several former players. Last year, the selection panel included Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Kaka, Fabio Capello and Ronaldo Nazario.

Who are the nominees for this year's FIFA Best Awards?

The Best FIFA Men's Player nominees:

Player Club Country Virgil van Dijk Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Lionel Messi

Virgil van Dijk, Ronaldo and Messi have all been nominated for the men's award, and they are the same trio who were nominated for UEFA's Player of the Year.

Van Dijk became the first defender to win the award at the draw ceremony last week.

The Best FIFA Men's Coach nominees:

Coach Team Country Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Mauricio Pochettino Argentina

The final nominees of The Best Men's Coach category are Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Guardiola won the Premier League, and with Man City – the domestic treble – while Klopp led Liverpool to a sixth Champions League trophy.

The Best FIFA Women's Player nominees:

Player Club Country Megan Rapinoe Reign FC United States Alex Morgan Orlando Pride United States Lucy Bronze

U.S. women's national team stars and world champions Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are both up for The Best Women's Player award.

Lucy Bronze has also been nominated, and was awarded the UEFA Women's Player of the Year award for her heroics with Lyon and England.

The Best FIFA Women's Coach nominees:

Coach Team Country Jill Ellis United States United States Phil Neville England England Sarina Wiegman Netherlands national team Netherlands

The finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Coach award are USWNT manager Jill Ellis, who was victorious in the Women's World Cup, along with England women's coach Phil Neville and Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman.

The Best FIFA Goalkeeper nominees:

Coach Club Country Alisson Liverpool Ederson Manchester City Brazil Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona Germany

Alisson, Ederson and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are the three finalists for the FIFA Best Goalkeeper award.

Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson is the favourite to win the prize after picking up the UEFA Men's Goalkeeper award for his triumphs in the Champions League and Copa America.

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper

Coach Club Country Christiane Endler Hedvig Lindahl , Sari van Veenendaal , Netherlands

Christiane Endler has been nominated for The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper, along with Hedvig Lindahl and Sari van Veenendaal.

FIFA Puskas Award

Coach Match Competition Lionel Messi vs Barcelona Juan Fernando Quintero River Plate vs Racing Argentine Primera Division Daniel Zsori Debrecen vs Ferencvaros Nemzeti Bajnoksag I

The FIFA Puskas Award is awarded to the goal that has been deemed the most aesthetically pleasing .

Salah picked up the award last year for his goal against for Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby.