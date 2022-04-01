FIFA releases first track from Qatar 2022 World Cup soundtrack called 'Hayya Hayya (Better Together)'

FIFA has released the first song from the official Qatar 2022 World Cup soundtrack ahead of the group-stage draw for the tournament on Friday, April 1.

The track's first public performance will be in Doha at the draw, which is due to start at 5pm BST (12pm ET), and features Qatari singer Aisha, along with Davido and Trinidad Cardona.

The tournament's soundtrack will feature a multi-song collection for the first time, with international artists showcasing diverse musical genres from around the world, setting the tone for a truly global celebration.

What is the name of the song released by FIFA?

The title of the track that has been released is 'Hayya Hayya (Better Together)'.

Who is Aisha?

Aisha is one of Qatar's most well-known singers, and her celebrity status has led to appearances at the United Nations General Assembly and the opening of the Doha Festival City.

“I am blessed and honoured to exist in these exciting times, where I get to witness and be part of this huge milestone for my country, Qatar," said Aisha.

"The song’s message of togetherness and joy resonated with me as joy was present with us throughout the journey of making this song "

Who is Trinidad Cardona?

Trinidad Cardona is a well-known American singer and social media personality. The Arizona-born pop artist established himself in 2017 with the viral hit ‘Jennifer’ before going on to achieve global success with the follow-up single ‘Dinero’.

I love Qatar pic.twitter.com/raJfb2Iq9I — Trinidad Cardona (@TrinidadCMusic) March 29, 2022

“When I first heard the song, I was instantly put in a good mood,” he commented. “It’s a celebration, it embodies everything the FIFA World Cup stands for. People from all around the world coming together and I just love that message”.

Who is Davido?

Davido is a composer and producer in addition to being a singer. He was born in Atlanta, USA, but was raised in Laos, Nigeria.

This cultural mix has been reflected in his music, with some of his most well-known songs including 'Don Jazzy,' '2 Face Idibia,' and 'Wande Coal,' establishing him as one of Nigeria's most popular performers.

Davido shared his enthusiasm for the track as he reflected: “To be a part of this event that brings together the whole world, and to be a part of this song? ‘We are better together’ went right to my heart. Beautiful man, beautiful. How could I say no?”

