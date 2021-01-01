'F*cked, yes, but we still have the league' - Ramos reacts to Chelsea defeat

The Spaniard still believes the Blancos can salvage a La Liga title triumph from an otherwise disappointing season

Sergio Ramos has reacted to Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final defeat to Chelsea via social media, insisting that although he and his teammates feel "f*cked" at the moment, the league is still up for grabs.

Madrid's quest for a record-extending 14th European Cup was ended on Tuesday night as they suffered a 2-0 defeat in the second leg of their last-four clash with the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea progressed to the final 3-1 on aggregate, leaving the Blancos with only the La Liga title left to play for this season, but Ramos tried to remain upbeat after the loss.

What's been said?

The Madrid captain took to Instagram and Twitter to send a message to the club's supporters, which he opened with the Spanish swear word 'Jodidos'.

"F*cked, yes. But we're not finished," Ramos wrote. "A history built on victories but Real Madrid has always risen from defeats.

"The league title is still there for us and we're up for it."

Madrid humbled by Chelsea

Zinedine Zidane's side arrived in west London on Tuesday night having been held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain last week, meaning they had to score to have any hope of qualifying for for the final against Manchester City.

Chelsea were the better side right from the first minute, though, and got the opening goal their constant pressure deserved when Timo Werner headed home from close range after Kai Havertz' delightful chipped finish bounced back out off the bar.

The Blues squandered a number of clear chances thereafter as Madrid toiled to stay in the tie, but Thibaut Courtois was eventually beaten in the visitors' net once again when Christian Pulisic teed up Mason Mount to score from close range in the 85th minute.

The state of play in La Liga

Madrid now only have four games remaining in the 2020-21 campaign, starting with a crucial encounter against Sevilla at The Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Sunday.

Zidane's men are sitting in second at the moment, two points behind arch-rivals Atletico Madrid, four ahead of Sevilla and level on 74 with Barcelona, who are third courtesy of their inferior head-to-head record against the Blancos.

The reigning Spanish champions will travel to Granada and Athletic Club after their meeting with Sevilla before wrapping up their season with a clash against Villarreal on May 23.

