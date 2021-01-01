Premier League

Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 36 team news, captain picks and more

Gameweek 36 of the Fantasy Premier League is here and with only three rounds of fixtures left to go, we're entering crunch time in your FPL mini-leagues.

A reduced gameweek for this weekend sees Manchester United, Leicester, Chelsea and Arsenal all without a league fixture, with in-form Liverpool aiming to further close the gap to the top four.

Check out the below as Goal offers team news, captain recommendations and more as you look to turn those arrows green and climb your FPL league tables in the final knockings of the 2020-21 campaign.

Contents

  1. Gameweek fixtures
  2. Team news
  3. Suspension table
  4. Who is the best captain pick?
  5. Dream 15 wildcard picks

Gameweek 36 fixtures

Date Fixture Time (BST)
May 14 Newcastle vs Man City 20:00
     
May 15 Burnley vs Leeds 12:30
May 15 Southampton vs Fulham 15:00
May 15 Brighton vs West Ham 20:00
     
May 16 Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa 12:00
May 16 Tottenham vs Wolves 14:05
May 16 West Brom vs Liverpool 16:30
May 16 Everton vs Sheffield Utd 19:00
GAMEWEEK 36 CHANGES DEADLINE: May 14, 18:30

Team news

Last updated: 14/05/21 12:00 (BST)

ARSENAL

Player Injury Possible return date
David Luiz Thigh May 19
Granit Xhaka Groin May 19
Hector Bellerin Knock Unknown

ASTON VILLA

Player Injury Possible return date
Morgan Sanson Knee May 19
Trezeguet Knee Unknown
Matty Cash Knock Unknown

BRIGHTON

Player Injury Possible return date
Davy Propper Ankle May 23
Adam Lallana Calf May 15
Joel Veltman Calf May 18
Florin Andone Thigh Unknown
Solly March Knee Next season
Tariq Lamptey Hamstring Next season

BURNLEY

Player Injury Possible return date
Nick Pope Knee May 15
Dale Stephens Ankle May 15
Robbie Brady Calf Next Season
Phil Bardsley Hernia Next Season
Kevin Long Calf Next Season

CHELSEA

Player Injury Possible return date
Mateo Kovacic Thigh May 15
Andreas Christensen Thigh May 15
N'Golo Kante Achilles May 15

CRYSTAL PALACE

Player Injury Possible return date
James McArthur Calf Unknown
Connor Wickham Strain Unknown
Nathan Ferguson Other Unknown
Mamadou Sakho Thigh Unknown
James Tomkins Other Unknown

EVERTON

Player Injury Possible return date
James Rodriguez Calf May 16
Yerry Mina Adductor May 16
Jean-Philippe Gbamin Knee Next season

FULHAM

Player Injury Possible return date
Tom Cairney Knee May 23
Harrison Reed Other May 15
Terence Kongolo Knee Next season

LEEDS

Player Injury Possible return date
Liam Cooper Buttock May 15
Adam Forshaw Other Unknown
Helder Costa Lower back Next season

LEICESTER

Player Injury Possible return date
Jonny Evans Ankle May 15
James Justin Knee Next season
Harvey Barnes Knee Next season
Wes Morgan Lower back Unknown

LIVERPOOL

Player Injury Possible return date
Jordan Henderson Groin Next season
James Milner Other May 16
Naby Keita Muscular May 16
Ben Davies Muscular May 16
Joel Matip Ankle Next season
Joe Gomez Knee Unknown
Ozan Kabak Muscular Unknown
Virgil van Dijk Knee Next season

MAN CITY

Player Injury Possible return date
Kevin De Bruyne Other Unknown

MAN UTD

Player Injury Possible return date
Harry Maguire Ankle Next season
Anthony Martial Knee Unknown
Daniel James Other Unknown
Phil Jones Knee Next season
NEWCASTLE

Player Injury Possible return date
Callum Wilson Thigh Next season
Jamaal Lascelles Ankle May 14
Joe Willock Thigh May 14
Ryan Fraser Groin May 14
Karl Darlow Knee May 14
Elliot Anderson Hip May 14
Isaac Hayden Knee May 14

SHEFFIELD UTD

Player Injury Possible return date
Ethan Ampadu Groin May 16
Ollie McBurnie Ankle Next season
Jack O'Connell Knee Unknown
Billy Sharp Thigh Next season

SOUTHAMPTON

Player Injury Possible return date
Oriol Romeu Ankle May 23
Jan Bednarek Ankle May 23
Ryan Bertrand Calf Unknown
Will Smallbone Knee Next season

TOTTENHAM

Player Injury Possible return date
Ben Davies Calf Unknown

WEST BROM

Player Injury Possible return date
Ainsley Maitland-Niles N/A (unable to face parent club) May 16
Branislav Ivanovic Thigh Next season
Robert Snodgrass Lower back Next season

WEST HAM

Player Injury Possible return date
Declan Rice Knee May 15
Arthur Masuaku Knee May 15
Mark Noble Calf May 15
Aaron Cresswell Thigh May 15
Manuel Lanzini Thigh/Groin Unknown

WOLVES

Player Injury Possible return date
Raul Jimenez Head May 23
Willy Boly Other May 16
Jonny Knee Unknown
Pedro Neto Knee Unknown
Fernando Marcal Groin Unknown
Owen Otasowie Knock Unknown

Suspensions table

Player Absent for...
Fabian Schar (Newcastle) Two games
Lewis Dunk (Brighton) Two games
Neal Maupay (Brighton) Two games

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 36?

It's one of the easier weeks to pick your captain, with three of the top four not having a Premier League fixture this weekend

Given Pep Guardiola's usual policy of rotation, it's difficult to pinpoint a reliable captain pick for Manchester City, and thus we're drawn to Liverpool and their away clash at West Brom.

Indeed, Mohamed Salah, who has a goal or assist in each of his last three Premier League matches, is the standout pick, with the Egyptian now level with Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.

Dream 15 wildcard picks

Still have your wildcard chip intact? Well you've come to the right place!

Check out our ideal 15 squad selections for Gameweek 36, for those of you planning to rip up your team and start again!

FPL Wildcard picks Gameweek 36

