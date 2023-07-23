Tottenham's pre-season friendly against Leicester has been cancelled.

Spurs set to meet Leicester in Thailand

Heavy rain forced cancellation

Frustration for all parties

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs were all set to face off against the recently-relegated Foxes in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. It would have been their second game of a pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

WHY WAS THE GAME CANCELLED? The match was initially scheduled to kick off at 11am UK time, only for adverse weather condition to force a delay. It is currently Thailand's rainy season and a mass downpour left the playing surface in a dire state, with the markings on the pitch even being washed away. With the rain not subsiding, the decision was eventually taken to cancel the fixture over concerns for player safety.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Tonight’s friendly against Leicester City has been cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch and adverse weather conditions. The event organisers, based on a recommendation from the match officials, deemed the pitch at the Rajamangala National Stadium unplayable and unsafe following heavy rainfall in Bangkok," Spurs' club statement read.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news is a blow to both clubs and local fans. Leicester have a strong following in Thailand, largely thanks to being owned by King Power - a duty free company based in the country. It also would have been the first time that Tottenham have ever played a game in Thailand.

WHAT'S NEXT? Spurs' next pre-season game is against Lion City Sailors in Singapore. Meanwhile, Leicester are facing Liverpool in the same location.