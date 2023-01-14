Explained: Why Bruno Fernandes goal was given by VAR despite Rashford being offside to leave Man City absolutely furious

Bruno Fernandes' equaliser in the Manchester derby was given by VAR despite Marcus Rashford being in an offside position.

Bruno Fernandes equalised

Goal stood despite Rashford in offside position

Manchester United clinch bragging rights

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international brought Manchester United back into the game in the 78th minute after finding the back of the net from Casemiro's assist. The Brazilian played a through ball for Rashford who started the run in an offside position. The English forward did not touch the ball and instead left it for Fernandes, who found the back of the net with a curling shot from the edge of the box.

WHY WAS IT GIVEN? Despite the linesman ruling the strike out initially for offside, after consulting VAR referee Stuart Atwell awarded the goal as Rashford didn't touch the ball nor did he interfere with any of the Manchester City defenders. The visitors were left furious after the midfielder's goal stood.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Premier League explained to TV broadcasters after the match that the "flag went up, ref and linesman had a conversation, deemed no touch on the ball from Rashford and no impact on the defender being able to play the ball. VAR could not find evidence of clear and obvious error so supports the goal."

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Just three minutes after Bruno's equaliser, Rashford scored the winner for the Red Devils from Alejandro Garnacho's assist which confirmed a crucial three points for his side. They now have 38 points from 18 matches, one point less than Pep Guardiola's side.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED: Erik ten Hag's men next take on Crystal Palace on Wednesday before facing league leaders Arsenal on January 22.