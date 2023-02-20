Explained: The reasons why Chelsea have no plans to sack Graham Potter - yet

Following a run of two wins in 14 Premier League games, Graham Potter is under pressure as Chelsea manager. But why hasn't he been sacked?

Potter enduring dismal spell at Chelsea

Under immense pressure from fans

But club has confidence in Englishman

WHAT HAPPENED? A free-kick from James Ward-Prowse on Saturday was enough to consign Chelsea to a fifth successive game without victory, as an extremely tough period continues to snowball and pressure mounts on Potter. The former Brighton manager replaced Thomas Tuchel in September last year and is now coaching a squad of more than 30 players following a frantic January spending spree, but has been unable to improve Chelsea since taking charge.

Naturally, his struggle has resulted in many calling for his dismissal, but a new report from The Telegraph has outlined exactly why Chelsea are yet to sack Potter.

WHY HASN'T HE BEEN SACKED? The report claims that Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are not yet convinced he is the problem, and instead have a list of reasons why they shouldn't sack him. Injuries behind the scenes are one reason, as is his poker face in the public eye; Potter is described as being 'intense' around the Cobham training ground and the owners have no fears over his mentality, but are instead happy they have a coach who will not throw players under the bus in front of the media.

Point three claims the owners recognise that Potter took a risk in joining the club from Brighton mid-season, something they believe not many top coaches and managers are always willing to do. They also understand he left a very safe environment at Brighton and put his reputation on the line in doing so, and believe he needs a considerable amount of time to work with new players and develop a relationship with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart in order to create sustainable success, similar to Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain at Manchester City.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A severe loss of form sees Chelsea languishing in 10th in the Premier League, behind the likes of Liverpool, Fulham and Potter's former club Brighton. They also find themselves 11 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle, and are at serious risk of not qualifying for the Champions League next season.

WHAT NEXT? The Blues travel across London to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in a bid to kickstart their season once again, but will also have one eye on their Champions League last-16 tie on March 7, where they must turn around a first leg defeat against Borussia Dortmund.