Everton vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The English top flight continues this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend, as Everton welcome Crystal Palace to face them at Goodison Park. The Toffees have struggled once again under Frank Lampard this term, but a slew of other under-performing teams has eased the pressure somewhat.

Still, no wins in their last three has left them a little too close for comfort to the bottom end of the table again, and they could really do with some points against the Eagles. But will it be the hosts who come unstuck against Patrick Vieira's men?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Everton vs Palace date & kick-off time

Game: Everton vs Crystal Palace Date: October 15, 2022 Kick-off: 10:00am ET / 8:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Everton vs Palace on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on USA Network.

In India, they can catch the match on JiroTV.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network fuboTV India JiroTV N/A

Everton squad & team news

Having notched back-to-back wins only a matter of weeks ago, the Toffees looked as if they could be turning the corner on their season - but three straight losses has left them mired back towards the low end again.

This is a long campaign, but as similar clubs of their ilk part way with their managers, Frank Lampard might be looking nervously over his shoulder.

Position Players Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan Defenders Tarkowski, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Vinagre, Coady Midfielders Allan, Onana, Doucoure, Gomes, Davies, Gueye, Garner Forwards McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Rondon, Maupay

Palace squad and team news

With just one loss in their last five games and an unbeaten record over their most recent three, Palace are continuing to prove themselves a taut match for any opponent.

Patrick Vieira will be keen to see them push onwards however, making a move for the top half of the table - and it will take a big effort on the road to do that this weekend.