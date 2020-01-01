Everton future looking bleak for Alex Iwobi

The Nigeria playmaker was again omitted from the matchday squad as the Toffees defeated Salford City on Wednesday

These are exciting new times at , but not, it appears, for 2019 signing Alex Iwobi, who is increasingly looking bound for the exit door at Goodison Park.

Carlo Ancelotti invested in James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure during the summer, a raft of new arrivals who underpinned the Toffees’ successful start to the Premier League on Sunday as Hotspur were defeated 1-0 on Sunday.

were outstanding in North London, and followed that up by cruising past Salford City in the on Wednesday evening.

More teams

Ancelotti gave his second string a run-out, with only Michael Keane retained from the Spurs victory, giving hope to the likes of Theo Walcott and Moise Kean—both omitted from the starting XI against Tottenham—that they remain in his plans.

🚨 𝐏𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭 🎧🎙️



Do Alex Iwobi and Wilfried Zaha have points to prove in the Premier League this season? 🤔👇



🗣️: @AfricanFtblHQ, @MalekShafei and @EddyDove predict what to expect from both stars. 📣



🔗: https://t.co/4HjL6EObhEpic.twitter.com/PyWcwbTD6T — Goal (@GoalcomSA) September 12, 2020

Iwobi, however, despite appearing to be fit and available, didn’t make the matchday squad for a second consecutive game.

It wasn’t that he failed to make the team, but he failed to make the coach’s 18 on the day. Here is a player who increasingly appears to be surplus to requirements under Ancelotti.

It’s a remarkable fall from grace for a player who cost the club £34 million just last summer, but he’s now in danger of finding himself among the Merseysiders’ other outcasts, alongside the likes of Yannick Bolasie, Muhamed Besic and Sandro Ramirez.

After not being linked with a move away from the club for the majority of the brief offseason, the rumours have begun to fly around that Iwobi is destined for an imminent exit from Finch Farm.

According to the Daily Mirror, he’s one of several fringe players who could be offloaded by Director of Football Marcel Brands as he looks to balance the books.

There has been plenty of poor transfer decisions over the last few years at the club, and in the context of some of their other flops—Davy Klaassen, anyone?—the arrival of Iwobi hasn’t (yet) been an emphatic failure.

Admittedly, he struggled to make his mark last season, registering a risible return of one goal and zero assists, but there were caveats, not least a season of transition and turmoil at Goodison Park.

Marco Silva, the manager who recruited him, was already in the dying throes of his miserable tenure, and Iwobi found himself added to a disjointed team who already appeared to be losing faith in their head coach.

The midfield, unbalanced since the exit of Idrissa Gueye, lacked control, destabilising the whole side, and the horrific November injury to Andre Gomes was yet another blow to an already troubled area of the side.

The arrivals of Allan and Doucoure threaten to solve a problem area, which could have meant an upturn in fortunes for Iwobi, so often feeding off scraps last season, but the arrival of James from —and an accompanying shift in formation—threatens to reduce him to irrelevance.

Everton’s own malaise exacerbated some of the issues Iwobi had already endured at , where he had sometimes struggled to find his place in the team under Unai Emery.

No one could question his fitness, work rate or movement, but what exactly had Iwobi been signed to contribute?

He doesn’t have the pace of a winger, doesn’t have the creativity of a No. 10…what exactly was his purpose?

“Iwobi doesn’t do it for me,” former and Spurs striker Darren Bent told Football Insider. “His end product’s not good enough, he doesn’t score enough goals, doesn’t create enough goals so he’s not really doing anything.”

Damning words, but few Everton fans would disagree at this stage.

Still only 24, it’s too early to write the Super Eagles star off just yet, although confidence is fading that his future will be at Goodison.

Were he to depart Arsenal before the arrival of Mikel Arteta, and exit Everton soon after the arrival of Ancelotti, it would be particularly bad luck—or confirmation that too much had been expected of Iwobi early on.

Article continues below

While it’s easy to say he needs a fresh start—a move to has been mooted—would a switch to playing alongside ‘lesser’ players expose Iwobi’s own limitations, which were perhaps masked at the Emirates Stadium.

The likes of Bolasie, Besic, Sandro and Cenk Tosun; and even Bernard, Sigurdsson, Kean and Fabian Delph face uncertain futures under Ancelotti.

Will Iwobi also become part of the mass exodus that increasingly appears imminent at Goodison Park?