Everton boss Silva wants Iwobi to score more goals

The Nigeria international has enjoyed a fine start to life on Merseyside scoring two goals in his last two matches

manager Marco Silva has challenged summer-signing Alex Iwobi to maintain his goalscoring form and continue his 'high quality' contribution to the team.

Iwobi is gradually establishing himself at Goodison Park following his £40 million move from on transfer deadline day in .

The 23-year-old has scored two goals in his first two starts for , he was off the mark in their 4-2 win over Lincoln City in the League Cup on August 28 and also opened his Premier League goal account against Wolverhampton Wanderers a few days later.

After seeing Iwobi's fine goalscoring ability, Silva is confident the midfielder will boost his team's attacking chances.

"It is something I will demand from him more and more. With the quality he has – I am 100 per cent sure he will give important things for us," Silva told the club website.

“He will give high quality in our attack. He can provide creativity playing from the left or behind the striker as an offensive midfielder.

“And if he can – and I am sure he can – score more goals, it will help the team. The first time I met with him, it was something I put in his mind [his ability to score goals].

"If you look at our wingers and the players in forward positions, it is something I demand from them.

“Richarlison scored many, many goals last season, Theo scored some. I want more from the other two [Iwobi and Bernard].

“Bernard started the season with a goal in the second game which was important for him. Alex has done the same thing now.”

Everton have won the two matches Iwobi started in, against Lincoln City and , with a total of seven goals scored in the fixtures.

Silva believes the 23-year-old plays a crucial role in helping the team in the final third of the pitch with his quality.

“He has quality in that final decision. In our attack he is a really important player," he added.

"He can see the space, he can see the solutions, he can see his teammates in the best position to score.

“In those moments he will help us because in our last decision he will raise the level of our squad.”

Following Iwobi's international outing with Nigeria where he produced an assist in their 2-2 draw against , Iwobi will shift his focus on Everton’s trip to Vitality Stadium where they will take on Bournemouth in Sunday's Premier League fixture.