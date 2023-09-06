Quiz: Only an England superfan can name at least 12/15 of these national team legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Phil Jagielka</li><li>Rio Ferdinand</li><li>Ashley Young</li><li>Emile Heskey</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>David Beckham </li><li>Teddy Sheringham</li><li>Joe Cole</li><li>Frank Lampard</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Chris Waddle</li><li>John Barnes</li><li>Bryan Robson</li><li>Gary Lineker</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Gordon Banks</li><li>Ray Clemence</li><li>Chris Woods</li><li>Peter Shilton</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Wayne Rooney</li><li>Peter Crouch</li><li>Owen Hargreaves</li><li>Paul Scholes</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Alan Shearer</li><li>Gary Lineker</li><li>Peter Crouch</li><li>Michael Owen</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Kenny Sansom</li><li>Glenn Hoddle</li><li>John Barnes</li><li>Paul Gasciogne</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Paul Scholes</li><li>Peter Crouch</li><li>Wayne Bridge</li><li>Frank Lampard</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Glen Johnson</li><li>Sol Campbell</li><li>Ashley Cole</li><li>Jermaine Defoe</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Paul Scholes</li><li>Jamie Carragher</li><li>Gareth Barry</li><li>Steven Gerrard</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Stuart Pearce</li><li>Kenny Sansom</li><li>Des Walker</li><li>Tony Adams</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Harry Kane</li><li>John Stones</li><li>Jamie Vardy</li><li>Kieran Trippier</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Bobby Moore</li><li>Geoff Hurst</li><li>Jimmy Greaves</li><li>Bobby Charlton</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Paul Ince</li><li>Kieran Dyer</li><li>Sol Campbell</li><li>Emile Heskey</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Paul Gasciogne</li><li>Gary Lineker</li><li>Alan Shearer</li><li>David Platt</li></ul></section>