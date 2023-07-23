'No one is happy to sit on the bench' - England star Rachel Daly opens up on substitute role after the Lionesses' Women's World Cup win over Haiti

Rachel Daly said she wasn't 'happy' to start England's World Cup opener on the bench but dismissed any further frustration after the team beat Haiti.

Daly on bench for England's World Cup opener

Russo chosen as Lionesses No.9 in win vs Haiti

Daly admits frustration but respect for decision

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman has had a serious dilemma around the No.9 shirt going into this tournament. Arsenal forward Alessia Russo has been first-choice for the past year but with Daly scooping up the Women's Super League's Golden Boot award and Beth England producing unstoppable form for Tottenham, the competition has been fierce. The Dutchwoman elected to stick with Russo for the opening game on Saturday though, as England narrowly beat Haiti 1-0.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked after the game if she was frustrated to be on the bench, Daly, who came on with around 15 minutes to go, told reporters: "I think anyone would be. No one is happy to sit on the bench. If you are, then you are not in the right place, not in the right career. It’s a tough place for Sarina to be, to pick the team. I respect her decisions and I will support Alessia all the way and obviously I know Beth will do the same.

"I think [fighting for places] is the beauty of having a competitive squad. I think everybody is digging out for a position. It’s a headache Sarina has to have in multiple positions. I wouldn’t like to be in her shoes making such big decisions coming into tournaments but she’s a fantastic manager and we respect all of her decisions. It proved tonight that it works, so we are happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a tough first outing for England, with Haiti proving to be tricky opposition. That said, the Lionesses had plenty of chances that they just didn't put away, with Georgia Stanway's penalty the difference on the night. While some might like to see Daly in for Russo for Friday's game against Denmark, Wiegman is not one to make many changes to her team, famously keeping the same XI the whole way through last summer's Euros triumph.

WHAT NEXT? England are back in action on Friday against Denmark, who also scraped through a close game in their opener as they beat China 1-0 a few hours after the Lionesses' win.