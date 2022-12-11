'It will hurt' - England captain Kane responds to missing crucial penalty in World cup quarter-final defeat to France

Harry Kane has responded to missing a crucial penalty for England in their World Cup quarter-final clash with France.

Kane rues missing penalty

Says it will hurt

Previous spot kick equaled Rooney's record

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane equalised for England from the penalty spot in the second half after Aurelien Tchouameni handed France the lead. Shortly after Olivier Giroud restored his team's lead. After Mason Mount was bundled over in the box, Kane had the opportunity to score from the spot again - but his second attempt ballooned over the bar.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ITV after the game, Kane said: "I’m always someone who prepares for if I get one penalty in a game, two penalties. I always have an idea of what I want to do. I can’t fault my preparation or anything like that, or the details. It was just the execution on the night. The first one was great, and the second one I just didn’t quite hit it how I wanted to.

"That’s something I’m going to have to take on the chin. It will hurt for sure. The whole game will hurt because we had full belief in what we’re trying to achieve. As the captain, I’ll take that, but I couldn’t be prouder of the boys."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane's first penalty was his 53rd international strike as he equaled Wayne Rooney's tally of most goals scored for the Three Lions.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR HARRY KANE? Kane will be next seen in action for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League against Brentford on December 26.