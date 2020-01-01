Edu slammed by Wright for Willian ‘time’ claim as Arsenal icon demands more from Brazilian

The former Gunners striker says a proven Premier League performer was acquired to hit the ground running, not ease his way into form at the Emirates

Ian Wright has taken aim at 's technical director Edu, with the Gunners legend baffled as to how those at Emirates Stadium can be saying that Willian – a proven Premier League performer – needs “time” in which to settle and produce his best.

The north Londoners were believed to have pulled off quite a coup when prising an experienced international away from London rivals .

A few eyebrows were raised at handing the 32-year-old a three-year contract , but he is a two-time title winner in and was expected to slot seamlessly into the fold under Mikel Arteta.

Wright admits that is what he was expecting from the South American, with Arsenal needing another creative influence to hit the ground running.

That has not been the case, with Willian’s disappointing form mirroring that of many around him , but he retains the full support of those in the Emirates boardroom.

Wright believes the wrong messages are being sent out by Edu and Co, with the ex-Gunners frontman telling the Wrighty’s House Podcast : “Can I say something because there’s something I read with Edu, who I was with during the game. We had a chat and he’s very energetic.

“But I was very disappointed with something I read with Edu talking about Willian needing time. I can’t have that – and I’d say it to him if I saw him – because we don’t want to be peddling that.

“We’ve brought Willian in to hit the ground running and when he came in I read what you [Edu] said about a player that we need an immediate impact from.

“We’ve signed him for three years, which was very dubious for a lot of people. I went, 'okay, Willian is good enough, a serial winner, and you look at the experience he brings'.

“To hear, 'we need to give him more time'… I needed something to squeeze because that’s not why he bought him. Willian needs that chat where someone says, 'my friend, listen, you’re here to hit the ground running'.

“I’m not throwing him under the bus but I’m trying to explain that Edu cannot come out and say these things when Arsenal are in a position where we’ve signed the player for three years and he needs to hit the ground running.

“It should be a dream move for him but maybe he hasn’t been energised. But he’s come into a dressing room that needs him to be the man.

“Now Edu’s saying he needs time. No, you shouldn’t be saying that. Someone needs to get him in that office and speak to him and say, 'you’re meant to be doing it now'.”

Willian was an unused substitute as Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at home to on Wednesday, with Arteta opting to drop him to the bench as Alexandre Lacazette also slipped out of the Gunners’ starting XI.