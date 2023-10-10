Eden Hazard retires! Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star announces decision to hang up his boots at 32 and says it's the 'right time' to stop

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has confirmed he is retiring from football at the age of 32.

Left Madrid in summer

Has now decided to retire

Says it's the right time to stop

WHAT HAPPENED? Hazard confirmed the news in a post on Instagram and said he had come to the decision that it's the right moment to call time on his career. The Belgian has been without a club since leaving Madrid as a free agent in the summer. Hazard did reportedly have offers to continue his career but has opted to retire instead

WHAT THEY SAID: "You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer. I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.

"During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates - thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all. I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian Selection.

"A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad. Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played. Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard retires after a disappointing four-year spell at Madrid where he failed to live up to his lofty price tag. The Belgian had moved after starring for Chelsea in the Premier League, winning two titles with the Blues and scoring 110 goals in 352 appearances.

DID YOU KNOW? Hazard is one of only four players in Premier League history to score 15+ goals and provide 15+ assists in a single season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen what the future holds now for Hazard and whether he will be tempted to return to football in a coaching or advistory role or look for a new challenge elsewhere.