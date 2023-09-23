Double boost for Real Madrid! In-form Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr fit in time for Atletico derby showdown

Jude Bellingham has returned to Real Madrid training after having stomach discomfort, while Vinicius Jr is fit again ahead of Sunday's Madrid derby.

Back in training day before Atletico showdown

Missed Friday's session through illness

Likely to feature at Wanda Metropolitano

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old has resumed training with his Real Madrid team-mates after missing Friday's session as he felt unwell. Question marks were raised as to whether Bellingham, fresh off his goalscoring exploits in midweek against Union Berlin in the Champions League, would be available to play in his first Madrid derby. Those fears have now seemingly been quashed as he took part in training alongside Vinicius Junior and long-term absentee Arda Guler.

Speaking in a press conference, Ancelotti confirmed Vini Jr was "100 percent fit" following a hamstring injury in late August, saying: "Vinicius is going to be in the squad. Tomorrow we will see what role he has."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham would have been a massive miss for Los Blancos should he have been absent for Sunday's game against Atletico. His goals account for half of Real Madrid's league tally of 10 and have helped to rocket Carlo Ancelotti's side to the top of La Liga in the early part of the campaign. They've won all five of their games played so far with Bellingham playing a pivotal role.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL? Having trained ahead of the game, Bellingham will likely start away at Atletico on Sunday as Real look to win at the home of their city rivals for the second consecutive season. Vini Jr will definitely be on the bench and could even be used from the get go.