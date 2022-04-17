Dortmund respond to claims Haaland transfer to Man City is 'imminent'

Borussia Dortmund have rubbished reports Erling Haaland is set for an imminent move to Manchester City, with player licence director Sebastian Kehl stating the club is yet to field any offers.

The Norway international striker has been widely tipped to depart the Bundesliga outfit this summer, with a €75 million (£63m/$83m) release clause catching the eye of several major European suitors.

City are understood to be the frontrunners to capture the Leeds-born forward, but speaking around Dortmund's top-flight clash with Wolfsburg this weekend, Kehl has now poured cold water on speculation that a deal is almost done.

What has Kehl said about the Haaland rumours?

"No," Kehl told Sky Sport Germany when asked if a bid had been lodged for the Norway international.

Expanding upon the potential terms of any exit for Haaland, the former Germany star added: "We have an exit clause that is known and there is a deadline.

"We want a decision as soon as possible."

What is Haaland's release clause?

With his €75 million tag, many view Haaland as a potential steal in a summer transfer window set to see several major moves, even in comparison to last year's major sagas involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Despite a deal running through to 2024, Dortmund have a "gentleman's agreement" with the star over his future, allowing him to depart if the price is right for the club.

However, the Bundesliga team will also be seeking a sell-on fee, further complicating potential moves for the forward.

