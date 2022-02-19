Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was subjected to offensive chants in the club's Catalan derby against Espanyol, La Liga has said.

The Spanish top flight filed a weekly report to the Royal Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) Competition Committee and Anti-Violence Commission in the wake of the incident.

In said report, three separate offensive chants are said to have been sung (14 times in total) with Pique - and his wife, popstar Shakira - having been specifically targeted on four occasions.

What were the chants?

During the match, the report states Espanyol fans sang: "Pique, you b*stard, Shakira has a d*ck. Your son is Wakaso's and you are a f****t."

The 'Wakaso' reference is likely to be Ghana striker Mubarak Wakaso, who represented Espanyol in the 2012-13 season.

The other chants included a section of Espanyol fans singing: "Barca b*tch, Barca b*tch", "Wh*re Barca, f*cking Barca" and "I hate the culers", each repeated multiple times.

Why was Pique targeted?

Pique was shown a red card in the Catalan derby after tangling with Nico Melamed, who was also given his marching orders, but the centre-back has had a poor relationship with Espanyol fans for some time.

Article continues below

Back in 2016, the 35-year-old, in Barca's second meeting with their Catalan rivals in 10 days, made fun of his opponents for failing to fill their stadium.

"They call themselves the 'marvellous minority'," he said. "And they're in such a minority that they can't even fill their ground."

Further reading