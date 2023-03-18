Dani Alves 'refusing to eat' & 'wants to be locked up in his prison cell' after split from wife Joana Sanz amid sexual assault allegations

Ex-Barcelona player Alves has been in prison since his arrest in January 2023 following allegations of an alleged sexual assault.

Dani Alves is reportedly 'refusing to eat' and 'wants to be locked in his cell' for most of the day following his reported split from Joana Sanz, Spanish TV programme Cuatro al dia is claiming.

Alves' ex-wife Sanz appeared to announce via Instagram that she was splitting from the Brazilian, who has been jailed since January 2023 due to alleged sexual assault, and that has reportedly taken the former Barcelona star by surprise.

According to Cuatro al dia, Alves had been telling fellow inmates that his wife loved him and supported him amid the serious sexual assault allegations.

Cuatro al dia claim to have spoken to sources close to Alves who told the programme that the player "is completely devastated and very nervous."

Alves reportedly used to share a cell with another inmate at Brians 2 Prison in Spain, but is now alone and Cuatro al dia reports that he "wants to be locked up" the whole time.

The report goes on to claim that there are days that Alves does not eat.

No date has been set for Alves' trial yet.

The defender saw his attempt to negotiate temporary release from prison denied in February, and his contract with Mexican side Pumas has also been terminated.