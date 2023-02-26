Cristiano Ronaldo wants close friend from Juventus spell to join him at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly reached out to one of his closest friends from his time at Juventus and encouraged him to join Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo now settled at Al-Nassr

Juve third choice keeper may join him

Striker has two hat-tricks in three games

WHAT HAPPENED? Reports in Italy claim Ronaldo is keen for 32-year-old back up Juve goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio to follow him to the Middle East. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo has contacted the keeper and urged him to come to and play regular football and "enjoy the lifestyle".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is now nearly two months into his spell with the Saudi Arabian outfit, having left Manchester United in acrimonious circumstances in November 2022. He now seems settled with Al-Nassr despite initial question marks over the move as it was presumed Ronaldo was seeking Champions League football after burning his bridges with United.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 38-year-old has bagged two hat-tricks in his past three games, most recently netting all three goals as Al-Nassr beat Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Social gfx

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Ronaldo will hope (and maybe even expect) to continue his golden streak in front of goal in Al-Nassr's next fixture, against Al-Battin on Friday.