Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern?! German businessman sends shock email to Bundesliga giants with insane plan to sign Al-Nassr star

A German entrepreneur has made a remarkable offer to fund a move to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern Munich.

German tycoon offers to finance deal

Asks for cut of shirt sales

Unlikely to match Ronaldo's current deal

WHAT HAPPENED? According the Bavarian newspaper Abendzeitung, businessman Marcus Schon laid down the extraordinary offer in an email to Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn: "It's conceivable that we could commit ourselves to the transfer fee or paying the salary excess over a basic amount if our company is clearly identified as the facilitator of the deal." The alleged communication went on to request a percentage of shirt sales should the transfer be a permanent one.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The bizarre proposal seems unlikely to come to fruition with the German giants yet to respond but unlikely to commit to paying the wages of the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo, for his part, would have to a take a huge cut on his reported £177 million ($220m) a year salary to return to Europe.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronaldo seems more than happy with life in the Gulf and seems fully focused on chasing a first title in the Saudi Pro League.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN AND RONALDO? Bayern face RB Leipzig in a crucial clash on Saturday while Al-Nassr and Ronaldo seek to make up lost ground in their title quest on Tuesday against Al-Shabab. The Portuguese netted a penalty in his last game as his side cut the gap to Al-Ittihad to just three points at the top of the table.