Courtois sends Barcelona taunt after Real Madrid win La Liga

Thibaut Courtois had some choice words for Real Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona after the Merengue wrapped up La Liga's title with time to spare on Saturday.

Madrid were crowned champions thanks to a crushing 4-0 win over Espanyol, sending them 17 points clear of nearest challengers Sevilla with four games left to play.

While Barca did have a 4-0 thumping Clasico victory to celebrate towards the end of the season, they ultimately finish 2021-22 empty-handed, to the delight of the Blancos' keeper.

What did Courtois say about Barca?

"The key moment came after the Clasico," Courtois explained to Movistar+ following Saturday's victory.

"Some celebrated as if they had just won the title, that they had come back, but we kept our calm to beat Celta in a tough match and then Getafe, who are always difficult opponents.

"La Liga is a team effort. We all attack and defend. That day against Sevilla was crucial, coming back from 2-0 down when everybody thought we were on the floor and that killed our rivals a little."

Can Madrid clinch another Champions League?

While La Liga may be in the bag for Carlo Ancelotti, who became the first coach in history to complete a clean sweep of Europe's big five league titles, and his charges, the season is by no means over at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On Wednesday Manchester City travel to the Spanish capital to play the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, having edged a 4-3 thriller in the Etihad Stadium to leave the tie wide open.

"We have had a great year and we hope to finish it off with the Champions League, let's see if we can play another final," Courtois added, while promising that Wednesday's clash would be a "tough match" for all involved.

