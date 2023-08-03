'A circus!' - Orlando City coach claims Lionel Messi should have been sent off for Inter Miami in Leagues Cup win

Oscar Pareja has slammed the “circus” surrounding Lionel Messi and claims the Inter Miami star should have been sent off in his latest outing.

Florida derby in Leagues Cup

Argentine icon bags a brace

Could have collected red card

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine icon was in Leagues Cup action once again on Wednesday when facing Florida neighbours Orlando City. Messi bagged a brace in that contest, as he helped his side to a 3-1 win and a place in the last-16, but tempers threatened to boil over at times in a heated derby at DRV PNK Stadium. Messi was the first player into the book following a clumsy challenge in the 20th minute, and he could have collected a second yellow and subsequent red after shoulder-charging Cesar Araujo in first-half stoppage time.

WHAT THEY SAID: Orlando coach Oscar Pareja was left less than impressed by the officiating and supposed preferential treatment for the all-time great on show. He told reporters afterwards: “Tonight was a circus. There was a second yellow on Messi [that wasn't given]. I don't care if he's Messi.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Colombian added, with some big penalty shouts from his side also being waved away: “The penalty kick calls and others, they were ridiculous. We were very frustrated and tried to regain our composure. There were some circumstances in this game that shouldn't happen.”

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Messi has become a star attraction in the United States, with A-list guests flocking to see him in action, and the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has now netted five goals through his opening three appearances for David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami.