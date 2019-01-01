Chelsea walk-on music: What is the song they walk out to?

The Blues have been closely associated with the track since the 1970s, but what is it and were they the first to use it?

It may seem like change managers more than any other Premier League side, but some things at Stamford Bridge stay the same no matter who is in charge.

One of the now customary aspects of the matchday experience with the Blues is the club’s chirpy walk-on song, which can be heard as the teams stride out onto the field.

In the stands, fans clap along and cry ‘Chelsea’ at the appropriate moment, but what is the song that they have adopted?

The tune is ‘The Liquidator’ by the Harry J Allstars and has been used at various football grounds around Britain over the years. Wycombe Wanderers, Northampton Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Bromwich Albion, Yeovil Town and St. Johnstone have all run out to the song, although it was stopped at and WBA by request of the police, who felt it promoted hooliganism.

Meanwhile, officially it is Chelsea who were the first club to use it, with the album note for ‘Liquidator – The Best of the Harry J All Stars’ proclaiming: “Way back in 1969, supporters of the Chelsea football team revered players such as Bonetti, Osgood and Hollins. The boys performed under the watchful eye of manager Dave Sexton to the tune of Harry J & All Stars chartbuster, 'Liquidator'.

“Whether the tune helped the squad in their successful 1970 campaign and subsequent Cup Winners Cup victory we shall never know. One thing is certain the theme to those victories was undoubtedly 'The Liquidator', with its Hammond organ crescendos that lead to the chant of ‘CHEL-SEA!’.”

It became an official Chelsea song as early as 1970, when the club gave away copies of the song in their matchday programme as prizes to lucky supporters.

Article continues below

It is a reggae instrumental piece which was subsequently covered by The Specials on their ska medley ‘Skinhead Symphony’, which reached No.1 in the UK singles chart in January 1980 and prompted renewed interest in the song.

At Stamford Bridge, fans clap at regular intervals during the tune and shout ‘Chelsea’ on repeat.

The Liquidator lyrics

clap, clap, clap, clap,

“Chelsea!”

clap, clap, clap, clap,

“Chelsea!”

clap, clap, clap, clap,

“Chelsea!”