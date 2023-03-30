Chelsea set Mason Mount asking price amid Liverpool & Bayern transfer interest

Chelsea are due to sell Mason Mount this summer as contract negotiations continue to stall, and they've reportedly named their price.

Chelsea want £70 million ($86.2m)

No new contract agreed, deal expires next summer

Currently on less than £100,000 per week

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea still want to agree a new deal with the player but will rather sell him than him leave for free, according to The Athletic. Potential suitors will have to pay up, though, with the London club demanding around £70 million ($86.2m) for Mount's services. His contract expires next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount penned a deal in 2019 that paid him less than £100,000 per week. And he hasn't renewed it since then, making a regular starter for England one of the lowest paid players at the club. The two sides have repeatedly met over a new deal, but Mount's camp have rejected all of Chelsea's offers so far.

Reports that the player wants a salary north of £300,000 per week are said to be inaccurate, though.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The London club have a number of suitors for Mount, with Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham keeping an eye on the Chelsea midfielder's situation. The Reds seem poised for a midfield revamp in the coming months. Thomas Tuchel is also reportedly interested in bringing Mount to Bayern Munich.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Mount has insisted that he wants to stay at Chelsea, but only on the right terms. If a deal isn't reached, Chelsea will likely wait for his various suitors to meet their asking price.