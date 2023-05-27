Chelsea's Sam Kerr makes WSL admission and insists she's relishing final day title race showdown with Manchester United

Chelsea's Sam Kerr believes it is becoming increasingly difficult to win the Women's Super League as the Blues target their fourth triumph in a row.

Chelsea on verge of title

Face Reading on Saturday

Kerr relishing challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues likely just need to avoid defeat at bottom side Reading to wrap up the league title on the final day, while second-placed Manchester United must beat Liverpool and hope the Royals produce a miracle to stand any chance of pipping Emma Hayes' side to the post. A draw for Chelsea would likely suffice, too, with United then needing to thrash the Reds to make up their goal difference deficit.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kerr is relishing the pressure of having to get a result on the final day, conceding that it hasn't been easy for Chelsea this season, who have been pushed hard by Man Utd, Arsenal and Man City.

Speaking at the Football Writers’ Association awards, Kerr said: “I love the pressure. I love the big moment, love the big occasion. I think to some people it might look easy, but every year it gets harder and harder to win the league.

“Anyone that’s involved in football knows how hard it is to come back year after year and to stay at the top. So we’re doing everything to win.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kerr was named player of the season for the second consecutive year at the FWA awards, having scored ten goals and laid on five more so far in 2022-23.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea kick off their final game of the season away to Reading at 2.30pm (BST) on Saturday, and Hayes side will be hoping to get the job done.