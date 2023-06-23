Cesar Azpilicueta is set to leave Chelsea to join Inter Milan, bringing to an end his 11-year association with the club.

Azpilicueta agrees personal terms

Set for Serie A switch

A club legend at Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? The long-serving defender, who joined the club from Marseille in 2012, has agreed personal terms with Inter and will sign a two-year deal at San Siro, per Fabrizio Romano. Azpilicueta has made 508 appearances for the club and has won the Premier League twice, as well as the Champions League, the League Cup, the FA Cup, the Club World Cup, and the Europa League, twice.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Azpilicueta is set to be one of numerous players to leave Chelsea this summer as they look to trim an extremely bloated squad. Kai Havertz is close to joining Arsenal, Mason Mount is wanted by Manchester United, and a variety of players, including Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy, appear to be closing in on moves to Saudi Arabia.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Azpilicueta leaves after the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea's new manager and is set to extend his career in Italy. He will turn 34 in August and could well link back up with ex-Blues team-mate Romelu Lukaku, as he is keen to stay at Inter after his loan spell ended.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Azpilicueta is likely to formalise his exit from Chelsea swiftly, having agreed personal terms with Inter.