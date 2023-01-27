Cavani among Uruguay players banned by FIFA after ugly scenes following World Cup group stage exit

Jose Gimenez, Edinson Cavani, Diego Godin and Fernando Muslera have all been banned by FIFA following their actions after Uruguay's World Cup exit.

WHAT HAPPENED? Following their World Cup exit, several Uruguay players displayed some rather unsavoury behaviour toward the match officials of their game against Ghana. Many could be seen surrounding the referee and video footage captured Cavani toppling the VAR monitor on his way down the tunnel at the end of the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Four players have been slapped with bans following the incident. Gimenez and Muslera will face a four match suspension while Cavani and Godin have been handed a one match ban. Cavani has sensationally claimed the referee should be jailed following his performance in the crunch match.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Uruguay were dumped out of the World Cup in dramatic fashion despite beating Ghana in their final group stage match in December. A sensational last minute winner for South Korea meant they qualified ahead of Uruguay in second on goals scored meaning Luis Suarez and co. failed to get out of the groups.

WHAT NEXT FOR URUGUAY? No qualifying takes place for the Copa America, with the next edition of the tournament set to take place in 2024 in the United States, meaning the four will be absent from any friendlies Uruguay play in the coming months.