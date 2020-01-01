'Any footballer would love to play there' - Cavani already has his next club in mind after Manchester United

The 33-year-old has said that he is already considering where he will go next, having penned a two-year deal at Old Trafford

Edinson Cavani has revealed that he is keen on a move to Argentine giants Boca Juniors after his stint with ends.

Cavani has only just signed with the Red Devils, joining as a free agent on Monday after spending seven seasons with PSG.

The 33-year-old signed an initial one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months and is set to earn €11 million (£10m/$13m) per season at Old Trafford.

More teams

Prior to joining United, Cavani has said he was in discussions with Boca vice president Juan Roman Riquelme over a possible move to .

"Roman wrote to me with great respect, he wanted to know how I was in this situation, with a very particular salary and we had a very respectful talk," Cavani told ESPN. "Boca is a giant of the world, any footballer would like to play there. There have been several Uruguayans that have played there. Following the history of our football arouses curiosity a bit.

"There are some secrets from the conversation with Roman, you have to ask him if he wants to tell them. We will see what happens in the future. It would be very nice to be able to play at Boca one day."

Although Cavani, who has taken the famous No.7 shirt at United, insisted he is focused on his current club, he is also contemplating when he wants to return to South America.

Article continues below

“I have a two-year contract with Manchester United. I want to do my best here. I feel good," Cavani continued. "The day I return to South America is not going to be when I have nothing left to give. I am realistic, I want to play until I feel good. I will play these two years and see if I continue or go back to South America."

Cavani revealed on Tuesday that he nearly quit football this summer after he and his girlfriend battled Covid-19.

"Your family's health comes first," Cavani told Argentine radio program Dos de Punta. "Of course I considered the idea of ​​quitting football. It is true that I managed that option and that possibility to stop playing and stay in the countryside, dedicate myself to my life in the countryside."