Call Of Duty: Vanguard… A new story begins

While 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII retold familiar moments of World War II, Sledgehammer approached this game by focusing on where the massive tide-turning battles took place all over the world, battles that shifted the direction of the war. They then zeroed in on heroes who became the forerunners of modern special forces soldiers.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s campaign is about how the international special forces came together to stop a Nazi resurgence as World War II came to an end. It’s about how the world could have gone the wrong way.

This special force consists of 5 soldiers whose actions helped turn the tide of World War II across four major fronts:

We’ll follow Private Lucas Riggs in the North African Campaign. To his allies, Riggs is a gentle giant, often being the life of the party, but not one to seek the spotlight. To his enemies, Riggs is an intimidating and brutal warrior of honor.

Lieutenant Wade Jackson from the Pacific front, is the daring hotshot of the group. Wade would rather be a lone wolf, but welcomes competent team members if they don’t get in his way.

Lieutenant Polina Petrova, who defended her home country on the Eastern Front, is driven by a desire to see her home free from Nazi invaders and she is not afraid to put this personal pursuit above her duties.

And presenting your leader: Sergeant Arthur Kingsley of the British Army’s 9th Parachute Battalion. A man with a strong sense of loyalty, compelled to fight against the Nazis to help protect his home and put an end to the dangerous ideas Nazism propagates.

Article continues below

These Operators represent just a third of the 12 playable characters available at launch within the game’s multiplayer modes.

Players will live out the moments that made them heroes and learn how they formed Task Force One.

Call of Duty Vanguard launches on November 5th on all platforms.