The end for Bruce Arena? New England Revolution academy coach thanks former USMNT boss who is on 'administrative leave'

- Arena currently on 'administrative leave'
- Academy coach makes ominous post
- 35 days with no update
WHAT HAPPENED? New England Revolution academy coach Shalrie Joseph made an ominous social media post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday morning. The post, which shows a picture of him and Arena standing side-by-side, could potentially be foreshadowing news to come surrounding the 71-year-old who was placed on 'administrative leave' on August 1 by the club after 'allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks.'
WHAT THEY SAID: "Thank you for being the man you are, I appreciate every lesson and early morning conversations we used to have… love you big guy," Joseph's caption read.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's now been 35 days since Arena was temporarily removed from his position with no news or updates. MLS analyst Kaylyn Kyle had previously reported that Arena was removed for using a 'racial slur,' but took her statement back a day later saying she made 'improper and inaccurate remarks' on the situation.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR THE REVOLUTION?: They return to action against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, September 9. Meanwhile, we await news on the status of their head coach Bruce Arena.