Brazil vs Argentina: Head-to-head, trophies & rivalry record

The South American rivalry between Brazil and Argentina is one of the biggest on the international stage.

The rivalry gets renewed every single time Brazil and Argentina take to the pitch against each other in the Battle of the Americas or the Superclasico de las Americas.

It is a rivalry that extends beyond the playing field, from fans across the continents.

So GOAL has a look at which nation has the upper hand in the head-to-head record and who has more trophies to their name.

Brazil vs Argentina: Head-to-head record

Competition Games Brazil wins Argentina wins Draws World Cup 4 2 1 1 Copa America 34 10 16 8 World Cup Qualifiers 9 4 2 3

*Correct as on November 21, 2023 and ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying game on November 21, 2023.

With Brazil and Argentina involved in 110 official matches, Selecao have won 43 times over La Albiceleste winning 41 times, while the remaining 26 ended in draws to Argentina’s 41, with 26 ending all square. Taking a look at the major competitions, Brazil have won two games in the World Cup compared to Argentina's one. However, Argentina have won more games (16) in the Copa America (10) than Brazil.

Out of the nine games of this fixture in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, Brazil have four wins, Argentina has two, with three draws.

Brazil vs Argentina: Who has won the most trophies?

Competition Brazil Argentina FIFA World Cup 5 3 FIFA Confederations Cup 4 1 Copa America 9 15

*Correct as on November 21, 2023 and ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying game on November 21, 2023.

Ever since CONMEBOL introduced the single-group, round-robin style for World Cup qualifying, Brazil have won the ultimate accolade four times to Argentina's three. However, Selecao will remain the five-time World champion for the overall record books.

While Brazil also lead in the Confederations Cup (four to one), Argentina are way ahead with a tally of 15 Copa America titles against Brazil's nine.

Interestingly, in the five times the two nations went head-to-head in major finals, Brazil have emerged victorious on all three counts - Copa America 2004, FIFA Confederations Cup 2005 and Copa America 2007.