Bellingham to be dropped! Henderson set to replace England starlet for Wales clash

Jordan Henderson is set to replace Jude Bellingham in England's starting XI against Wales at the World Cup on Tuesday.

Henderson to replace Bellingham

Bellingham started both games so far

England play Wales on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED? Following England's drab 0-0 draw with the United States in matchday two of their World Cup group stage campaign, they round off Group B against rivals Wales on Tuesday. Gareth Southgate is expected to make one or two tweaks to his XI after the stalemate, with various reports stating that Jordan Henderson will come into the starting lineup, in place of Jude Bellingham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Sun first reported the change on Monday afternoon, with Sky and other outlets then following up with the same information. Despite drawing against the USA, the change is a controversial one, with Southgate having already been criticised for not using Phil Foden last time out. Bellingham, while only 19, is already regarded as one of England's strongest players, while many remain unsure over what Henderson now offers.

DID YOU KNOW? Bellingham was still in primary school when Henderson made his full England debut in November 2010.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? With Wales having only picked up a point from two games so far, England already have one foot in the knockout stages in Qatar, but will be looking to improve on a poor performance against the USMNT.