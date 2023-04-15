Barcelona Femeni win 60 in a row! Blaugrana reach RIDICULOUS league milestone and register +100 goal difference

Barcelona romped Atletico Madrid 4-0 in Liga F on Saturday in what was their 60th consecutive victory, taking their league goal difference to +100.

WHAT HAPPENED? Aitana Bonmati got the ball rolling in the 28th minute after getting on the end of a Caroline Graham Hansen assist, before the home side pulled away in the second half. Vicky Lopez made it 2-0 two minutes after the break, before Aitana turned provider for Hansen to make it three just before the hour mark. Aitana grabbed her second just a minute from time to complete the rout.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result sees Barca pull 16 points clear of Real Madrid in second place with their 25th consecutive league win this season, and takes their goals scored tally up to a whopping 105 goals. Incredibly, it is the Blaugrana's 60th straight victory overall, as they look set to land their fourth consecutive Liga F title in convincing fashion.

DID YOU KNOW? Barca Femeni's run of 60 straight wins trounces the records currently set in the men's top flight.

In Spain, the longest runs are from Barcelona (16 between October 2010-February 2011) and Real Madrid (16 between March 2016-September 2016). In France, there were 16 consecutive wins for Monaco in February-August 2017. In Italy, Inter recorded 17 wins in October 2016-February 2007, while Germany's record is held by Bayern's 19 wins from October 2013 to March 2014.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? A Champions League semi-final awaits for the Blaugrana, as they travel to west London to face Chelsea on April 22.