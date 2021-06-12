'We need to use this as a springboard' - Wales must use Switzerland draw to launch Euros campaign, says Bale

Kieffer Moore secured a point for his side with a header in the second half and the Real Madrid forward sees it as a positive start

Gareth Bale has urged Wales to use their Euro 2020 opening draw with Switzerland as a "springboard" to better results.

Wales came from behind to seal a point in Sunday's clash, with Kieffer Moore heading past Yann Sommer just 15 minutes after Breel Embolo gave Switzerland the opener.

Bale was proud of the way his team fought back to create chances against Vladimir Petkovic's side and hopes they can improve ahead of their next two group games.

What has been said?

"Both teams tried to play, it was a little bit tense, but it's not a bad result and we take the positives," Bale said. "We wanted to win the game, we had chances but so did they.

"When you go 1-0 down and you can crumble but we showed a lot of grit and character like always and we showed our class to fight back and get the goal. We worked very hard, it's hard in this heat, I'm proud of the boys.

"After the match we said we need to use this as a springboard. We now need to recover and move onto the next game."

Moore 'loved every second'

Wales scorer Moore was delighted to make an impact for his side and feels the result sets them up well to go into the next round.

"It's great personally, we'd have liked to win but we'll take a draw to put us in a good position," he said after the game. "It's never good going a goal down but to get one back and see the game out is a big positive for us.

"It's tough out there, but it is what we expected, we've been here for a week now. Obviously this is a big occasion and I've loved every second of it."

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Danny Ward was pleased to see his side avoid a loss.

He said: "I was happy that we got something out of the game, the desire we have is our foundation. We've got another couple of tough games coming up but you don't want to start any tournament with a loss."

What next for Wales and Switzerland?

Wales will now turn their attention to a meeting with Turkey in Baku on Wednesday while Switzerland take on Italy. They will then finish the group stage with a trip to Rome to face Italy on June 20.

Italy are top of the group after beating Turkey 3-0 on Friday, with Wales and Switzerland tied for second.

