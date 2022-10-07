Atletico Madrid vs Girona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Madrid are set to lock horns with Girona in La Liga on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano. They are going through a rough patch of form and head into this fixture off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League. They lacked imagination and creativity in the attacking third and Antoine Griezmann could only hit the woodwork from 12 yards in their previous outing. Atleti have also lost two of their three home games this season which is another cause of concern for Diego Simeone.
Meanwhile, Girona are also struggling to find their feet in La Liga and have just seven points from an equal number of matches. They have won just once in their last five games and face an uphill task against Atletico away from home. However, their performance against Real Sociedad earned them much praise and should be a morale booster before facing the side from the capital.
GOAL brings you the details on how to watch the match on TV in the UK, U.S and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Atletico Madrid vs Girona date & kick-off time
Game:
Atletico Madrid vs Girona
Date:
October 8, 2022
Kick-off:
3:15pm BST / 10:15 am ET / 7:45pm IST
Venue:
Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Girona on TV & live stream online
ESPN Plus (ESPN+) and ESPN Deportes are showing the game in the U.S.
The match can be live-streamed on La Liga TV in the UK.
In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 -1 SD and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
ESPN Deportes
ESPN+
UK
NA
La Liga TV
India
Sports 18 -1 SD
Voot Select
Atletico Madrid team news & squad
Atletico will miss Felipe as the defender has sustained a muscle injury in training. Meanwhile, Marcos Llorente will be out for a month and Sergio Reguilon is still recovering after his surgery.
Jan Oblak will start between the sticks. He will be shielded by a back four of Reinildo, Jose Jimenez, Stefan Savic, and Nahuel Molina. In midfield, we can expect a bank of four comprising Axel Witsel, Koke, Thomas Lemar, and Angel Correa. Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata will lead the lines.
Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Reinildo, Gimenez, Savic, Molina; Lemar, Koke, Witsel, Correa; Felix, Morata
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Oblak, Grbic, Iturbe.
Defenders
Gimenez, Molina, Hermoso, Reinildo, Fran Gonzalez, Witsel, Camara.
Midfielders
Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Niguez, Carrasco, Bri.
Forwards
Felix, Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Cunha.
Girona team news and squad
Girona will miss the services of Real Madrid loanee, Reinier, as he has a hamstring tear. Meanwhile, David Lopez will be out with an Achilles injury.
Head coach, Michel, is likely to set up his players in a traditional 4-4-2 with Valentin Castellanos and Christian Stuani upfront.
Girona predicted XI: Carlos; Gutierrez, Juanpe, Bernardo, Bueno, Arnau; Romeu, Garica, Riquelme; Castellanos, Stuani.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers:
Carlos, Gazzaniga, Fuidias, Matas.
Defenders:
Espinosa, Gutiérrez, Martínez, López, Juanpe, Couto, Bueno
Midfielders:
Kebe, Terrats, Sáiz, A. García, Herrera, Martin, B. García, Sala
Forwards:
Stuani, Castellanos, Fernández, Riquelme