Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Lineups and LIVE updates

Aston Villa host Manchester United in the penultimate Premier League matchday before the World Cup.

It will be a tough challenge for the newly-appointed coach Unai Emery as he aims to make a successful return to England. His most important task in the short term would be to take Villa as far away from the relegation zone as possible.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are finally settling in under Erik ten Hag, racking up 11 points from their last 5 league games. They could temporarily move to the fourth spot in the table with a win, displacing Tottenham Hotspur, who will face Liverpool later tonight.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United confirmed lineups

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): E. Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; J. Ramsey, Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz; Buendía, Watkins, Bailey

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): de Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, L. Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Rashford, van de Beek, Garnacho; Ronaldo

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

The Red Devils will take on Aston Villa in the third round of the EFL Cup on Thursday, 11th November, before locking horns against Fulham in their final game heading into the World Cup.