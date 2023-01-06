Arsenal given Tielemans transfer hope as Leicester boss Rodgers' admission opens door to exit

Arsenal have been given fresh hope in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans, with Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admitting certain players can leave.

Belgian midfielder running down contract

Free agent in the summer

Heavily linked with the Gunners

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgium international midfielder has long been linked with the Gunners and, with his contract running down towards free agency in the summer, there has been renewed talk of a deal being put in place during the current transfer window. Leicester are understandably keen to avoid parting with any prized assets, and would prefer to put fresh terms in place with Tielemans, but Rodgers admits that he will allow any player to move on that is not fully committed to the Foxes' cause.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rodgers said when asked about the members of his squad at the King Power Stadium who continue to generate transfer rumours: “I think that if someone doesn’t want to be here or someone wants too much money to be here, we have to be brave enough to say ‘listen, thank you very much and on you go’, because we are not a club with masses of resources that can facilitate every single player's need, especially from a financial side. A number of these guys are down to their last year. We said before we’d like them to stay but there has to be a point in time when what they want is too demanding for us as a club and if the time is right, they have to move on, then we have to do that and then look forward.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tielemans joined Leicester, initially on loan, from Monaco in January 2019 and has taken in 179 appearances for the club, scoring 28 goals in the process while helping them to FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are in the market for winter reinforcements, amid links to several players from across Europe, with Mikel Arteta eager to add greater depth to his ranks at Emirates Stadium as the Gunners seek to chase down Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League honours.