Aribo scores as Balogun’s Rangers stroll past Ross County

The Nigeria international scored his first goal of the 2021-22 campaign as the Gers recorded an away win over the Staggies

Rangers subdued Ross County 4-2 in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership game, with Nigeria international Joe Aribo getting his first goal of the 2021-22 campaign.

Featuring in his third league game of the season, the 25-year-old got Steven Gerrard’s men off to a positive start to inspire them to victory at Victoria Park.

Having bowed 3-0 to Hibernian last time out, the Staggies were aiming to bounce back to winning ways against the Gers.

The visiting side had the first attempt just two minutes into the game but Alfredo Morelos’ shot from James Tavernier cross was blocked.

A few minutes later, Connor Goldson came close to putting Rangers in front but his header from Tavernier’s corner failed to sail into the net.

In the 15th minute, Aribo broke the deadlock with a splendid strike. Found by Morelos’ defence-splitting pass, the Nigerian took the ball inside the area before unleashing a beauty beyond the reach of goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

Four minutes later, Gerrard’s men doubled their advantage through Goldson – who rose above Alex Iacovitti – to head Tavernier’s cross past Laidlaw.

However, Harry Clarke reduced the deficit for the home team five minutes before the half-time break. Allan McGregor made a fine save from Jordan White, but the ball rebounded towards Clarke, who found the net.

Rangers continued their dominance in the second half, and they restored their two-goal advantage thanks to Morelos who benefitted from fine work from Glen Kamara.

Ross County scored their second goal of the evening in the 77th minute as White smashed home from the penalty mark after Calvin Bassey handled the ball in the penalty area.

Six minutes before full-time, substitute Scott Arfield denied the hosts any chance of equalizing after he fired home from close range.

While Leon Balogun was in action from start to finish, Aribo was substituted for Kemar Roofe with seven minutes left to play.

Nigeria’s Nnamdi Ofoborh and Zambia’s Fashion Sakala were not expected to feature due to injury worries.

Even at the win, Rangers are fifth in the log after accruing six points from three matches. They host Celtic in their next match on August 29.