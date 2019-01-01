Alexander Romario Jesuraj signs for FC Goa, likely to join Mohun Bagan on loan

The I-League-winning Chennai City FC winger signed for FC Goa and is likely to be sent on loan to Mohun Bagan...

champions have sold young winger Alexander Romario Jesuraj to (ISL) side for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Romario is believed to have been angling for a move away from the I-League champions for quite some time now and has finally been granted his wish. He is likely to be sent on loan to for this season, Goal has learnt.

Earlier in the day, Mohun Bagan had shared the news of the club signing the Tamil Nadu winger for the upcoming season on their social media handles. But they later retracted the post.

Jesuraj has been a part of the Coimbatore-based side since 2017. In two seasons, the 22-year-old made 34 appearances and scored three league goals for Chennai City. Interestingly, two of his three goals were against Bagan's arch-rivals

Playing on the right flank, Jesuraj was part of an attacking quartet that included the Spanish trio of Nestor Gordillo, Sandro Rodriguez and Pedro Manzi.

Under the Singaporean coach Akbar Nawas, the four players formed an integral part of the side, scoring 40 goals between themselves and helping the Tamil Nadu side win their maiden I-League title in only their third year of existence in Indian top-flight football.



Mohun Bagan are currently going through their pre-season training in Goa under the tutelage of Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna.