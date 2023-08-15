Quiz: Only an Ajax superfan can name at least 12/15 of these club legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Cristian Chivu</li><li>Rafael van der Vaart</li><li>Tomas Galasek</li><li>Shota Arveladze</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Fred Grim </li><li>Stanley Menzo</li><li>Edwin van der Sar</li><li>Joey Didulica</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>John van 't Schip</li><li>Peter Boeve</li><li>Danny Blind</li><li>Richard Witschge</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Ronald Koeman</li><li>Stefan Pettersson</li><li>Gerard Vanenburg</li><li>Dennis Bergkamp</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Siem de Jong</li><li>Nigel de Jong</li><li>Frenkie de Jong</li><li>Kolbeinn Sigþórsson</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Nikos Machlas</li><li>Marc Overmars</li><li>Shota Arveladze</li><li>Jari Litmanen</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Remko Pasveer</li><li>Maarten Stekelenburg</li><li>Kenneth Vermeer</li><li>Bogdan Lobont</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Sonny Silooy</li><li>Frank de Boer</li><li>Peter Boeve</li><li>Ronald de Boer</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Urby Emanuelson</li><li>Tomas Galasek</li><li>Marco van Basten</li><li>Klaas-Jan Huntelaar</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Frank Rijkaard</li><li>Marciano Vink</li><li>Edgar Davids</li><li>Wamberto</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Zdenek Grygera</li><li>Nourdin Boukhari</li><li>Wesley Sneijder</li><li>Shota Arveladze</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Frank Rijkaard</li><li>Ronald Spelbos</li><li>Aron Winter</li><li>Bryan Roy</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Toby Alderweireld</li><li>Niklas Moisander</li><li>Maxwell</li><li>John Heitinga</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Johan Neeskens</li><li>Sjaak Swart</li><li>Piet Keizer</li><li>Johan Cruyff</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Dusan Tadic</li><li>Hakim Ziyech</li><li>Joel Veltman</li><li>Davy Klaassen</li></ul></section>