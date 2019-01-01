2019 Women's World Cup: Nigeria vs. France tickets sold out
Fifa have announced that tickets for the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup final Group A match between France and Nigeria has been sold out.
The highly-anticipated clash between the reigning African queens and hosts is scheduled to take place at the 29,000 seater capacity Roazhon Park in Rennes on June 17.
🚨 TICKET UPDATE 🚨— FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) March 9, 2019
The Group A match between 🇳🇬and 🇫🇷 on 17 June is now SOLD OUT!
Il n'y a plus de places disponibles pour le match 🇳🇬- 🇫🇷à Rennes. #FIFAWWC #DareToShine pic.twitter.com/uVE1xfWURh
Individual ticket prices for all Nigeria's group matches cost €9 each, including opening two clashes with Norway in Reims on June 8 and South Korea in Grenoble four days later.
According to Fifa, tickets for the match have been allocated to fans around world 48 hours after sales window went live on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Before slugging it out with France, Thomas Dennerby ladies will hope to have sealed their passage to the next stage with maximum points against Norway and South Korea.
Also, Nigeria will be hoping to avenge the 8-0 defeat suffered against the Europeans in an international friendly at the Le Mans Stadium on April 6, 2018.