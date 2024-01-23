'I have to be realistic' - Wrexham women's star Hannah Keryakoplis announces shock retirement from football at 29 after 'frustrating' 2023-24 campaign

Ritabrata Banerjee
Hannah Keryakoplis Wrexham Getty Images
WrexhamWomen's football

Wrexham forward Hannah Keryakoplis has announced her retirement from football at the age of 29 due to injuries.

  • Keryakoplis retired from football at 29
  • Joined Wrexham in 2023
  • Played for Liverpool and Birmingham City

